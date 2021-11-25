Double hat-trick for super-sub Jones in big victory

Jones was only introduced at half-time, but netted twice within the opening two minutes of the second half, had completed his hat-trick just 11 minutes later and then managed to repeat the treble feat.

Macauley Taylor (two), Troy Greer, Harry Nesbitt, Harrison Wheeler and Scott Shaw also netted in TF3’s 12-1 thrashing of Britannia as they leapfrogged Ketley Dynamos to the summit.

Dynamos did not play and dropped to second, with third-placed Donnington Sports suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to fourth-placed Railway United.

AFC Red Lion are fifth after a 3-1 triumph over Wrockwardine Wood juniors Sunday, while sixth-placed Sanbrook Vaults could not hold on to a half-time lead as they were pegged back by Royal British Legion.

James Billington’s first-half hat-trick had Sandbrook in charge at 3-1, with Abdul Salifu on target for Legion.

But Jonathan Trehearne got one back with 20 minutes to play and Salifu bagged his second, the equaliser, in the final moments of the match.

Bottom club Woolpack picked up their second point of the season with a 2-2 draw at Station.

With Telford Scaffolding Services streaking off into the distance in the Premier Division, the sides behind them continue to scrap for position.

Park Rangers moved into second with a 3-1 win over Shifnal Imperials – still 12 points behind Scaffolding, who have won all seven of their matches this season.

Brad Ellis scored for the Imperials, who are one of three teams on seven points.

Wellington Ketley Bank moved level on points with them with a 2-1 triumph over NC United – another team on seven points.

Austin Rowley and Joshua Garrington got the goals for Wellington.

Division Two leaders Madeley suffered a 6-1 defeat at home to Apley United, who moved up to third.

Second-placed Polonia Telford went level on points at the top with their own 6-1 win over FC Queens, thanks to goals from Grzegorz Czerwinski (two), Mariusz Lukowski, Michal Nowak, Kamil Straszak and Marcin Kwiatkowski.