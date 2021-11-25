Brilliant Bethell bangs in seven for Broseley

Broseley

Bethell continued his charge to towards the league's golden boot award by bagging a magnificent seven in Broseley's thumping 9-1 Division One win at Sinclair Pumas.

The sharp-shooter had scored five the previous week and his latest haul took his tally for the season to 26.

Daniel James and Harry Nesbitt added Broseley's other goals while Joshua Good scored for Sinclair Pumas.

The victory saw Broseley leapfrog AFC Bridgnorth Development into pole position.

Bridgnorth 's latest outing saw them lose 3-2 at Madeley Sports.

St Martins Reserves went down 2-0 at home to Brown Clee while Ercall Colts Juniors took the in-house honours as they beat Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers 8-0.

Hodnet returned to action with a bang as they made it nine wins from nine games in the Premier Division.

After being inactive for three weeks, Hodnet were back on the goal trail as they eased to a 6-1 victory at home to Shawbury United u23s.

Cameron Dourish and Daniel Parker both scored twice with Archie Walkerdine and Nicky Parker adding the other goals.

Table-toppers Shrewsbury Juniors added another three points to their tally.

Jordy Davies and Ryan Mansell proved too hot to handle for the visiting Ludlow defence as they both bagged hat-tricks in a 6-2 win.

Morda United are three points behind the leaders following a 3-1 away-day triumph at Prees United. Andrew Webb scored twice and Danny Barton once for the visitors.

Jordan Turton was another player celebrating a treble as he helped fourth-placed Newport Town to a 6-1 win at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Matty Male, Ben Evans and Jordan Harkness joined Turton on the scoresheet.

Two goals from Matthew Cole and singles from Ashley Wells and Tom Carter saw Church Stretton Town to a 4-1 success at home to Gobowen Celtic. George Hughes netted what proved to be a consolation effort for Gobowen.

Wem Town are still chasing their first league win of the season after going down 2-1 to visiting Shrewsbury Up & Comers.