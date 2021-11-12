Murphy will be calling the shots at Drayton until the new year

Mick Murphy

The Gingerbread Men’s search for a new permanent manager is still ongoing, but in the interest of stability, Murphy – who has been acting in a caretaker role – will remain at the helm for another couple of months.

Northern Premier League West strugglers Drayton parted company with former boss Richard Brown in September after a poor start to the season and have been unable to identify a suitable successor.

Drayton have not won a match since the opening day of the league season on August 14.

But the Greenfields men showed encouraging signs of progression under Murphy last weekend, where they went down to a gutting late winner from high-flying Marine, who prevailed 1-0.

The hosts impressed and held their talented visitors at arm’s length until substitute forward Lewis Reilly, previously an AFC Telford United loan signing from Crewe, sent a stunning free-kick into the top corner four minutes from time.

Murphy said: “We defended really well and thought we might get something but one bit of quality won it. I still think it can kick the season on a bit.

“It’s important for me to attract players, to know who will be in charge.”

Drayton handed a debut to teenage AFC Telford defender Jack Sweeney, who impressed having joined on a youth loan. He had previously turned out for Ellesmere Rangers this term.

Murphy has also brought striker Andre James back to the club, as well a as a return for Mike O’Reilly.

The loan of Josh Ireland from Stoke, son of former Potters star Stephen, is likely to be extended. Ireland, 17, is currently with the Republic of Ireland under-18s in Spain, who play Sweden. Drayton will be without him for Saturday’s trip to eighth-placed Clitheroe.

Murphy also hopes to complete the loan signing of another midfielder from Stoke.