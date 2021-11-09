Bridgnorth go goal crazy in five-star performance

Bridgnorth.

The Crown Meadow men produced a five-star second-half show against visiting Cradley Town to run out 5-0 winners despite playing the second period with 10 men.

George Marsh had seen red just before the break and joint-boss Steve Groome admitted the half-time team talk had centred around digging in and trying to escape with a draw.

But Bridgnorth then clicked into gear, led by hat-trick hero Sam Owen, and a blistering spell of five goals in 20 minutes swept Cradley aside.

“We had played OK in the first half but had missed a few chances and seen their keeper make a couple of good saves,” said Groome.

“But when George was sent off about seven minutes before the break I thought ‘here we go again’.

“Half-time came at a good time for us because we were all over the place after George was sent off.

“We restructured things a little and told the lads that we if we could dig in and get a draw, then that would be a good result.

“But everything just went perfectly after the break. We couldn’t have asked for anymore.

“Beating Lye in the FA Vase was a good result but that second-half display was as good as it’s been for us this season.”

Jason Pike set Bridgnorth on the way to victory, netting from the penalty spot after Owen had been fouled.

Owen then plundered a quickfire treble before Nathan Derrick put the seal on a superb day with a fifth goal.

Also in the division, Shawbury United fell to a 2-0 loss to Ashby Ivanhoe.

Making it back-to-back defeats, they sit 17th in the table having only picked up 10 points from 17 matches.

Up in the Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport had a fine day as they beat Uttoxeter Town 4-0 at Yockings Park.

Alex Hughes opened the scoring for Alport, with Jud Ellis doubling the lead before half-time.

Substitutes Elikem Amenku and Celson Segunda then made sure of the victory with a goal each. They are now ninth in the table.

Shifnal Town, who are a point and a place better off, picked up a respectable 0-0 draw at Walsall Wood.

In the North West Counties League First Division South, St Martins remain rooted to the foot of the table, without a win to their name.

Their latest defeat came at the hands of Stockport Town, being downed 3-1.

It takes their number of goals conceded for the season thus far to 89.

Ellesmere Rangers fell to an even heavier defeat as they were thrashed 7-1 by Cheadle Town.

Niall Thomas opened the scoring for Ellesmere in the fifth minute, but it went rapidly downhill from there as Patrick Davin grabbed a hat-trick for the hosts.

They will be aiming to bounce back as they welcome Rocester to Beech Grove tonight.

Also this evening, Alport will be looking to build on their win at the weekend as they go over to Walsall Wood.