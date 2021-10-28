County trio cause FA Cup upsets to make first round

Shifnal Town Ladies celebrate their equaliser in the Women's FA Cup qualifier against Notts County, which they turned around to win 2-1. Pic: GrifftersWorld Photography

Shrewsbury Town Women, AFC Telford United Ladies and Shifnal Town Ladies all sealed their places in the first round proper of the competition with upsets against higher-ranked opposition, having progressed through three qualifying rounds.

And all have been rewarded with another home tie in the first round.

The trio are leading the way in their division – the West Midlands League Division One North – this season. Shifnal, Telford and Shrewsbury sit first, second and third respectively – albeit Shrews have played two games fewer – in the sixth tier.

Shrewsbury celebrated a huge Cup triumph after upsetting the odds against county rivals Wem Town Ladies.

Salop saw off Wem, of two tiers above in the National League Midlands, with a thrilling 3-2 victory at the Montgomery Waters Meadow community pitch.

A convincing and ruthless first hour saw them power into a 3-0 lead that proved unassailable despite the north Shropshire visitors threatening a late fightback.

Tom Peevor’s side’s reward for a place in the first round proper is a home tie against Lye Town Ladies, who are towards the bottom of the division above Town, the West Midlands Premier.

A brace from top scorer Maddie Jones before the break earned the hosts the lead at the interval before Zoe Child netted on the hour and Town held on.

The football club say they are working on playing the first round tie against Lye on the main pitch at at the Meadow. It will take place on Sunday, November 14 (2pm kick-off).

Telford will welcome Solihull-based visitors Leafield Athletic to the New Bucks Head on the same date after a convincing victory saw off Rotherham United.

Jennifer Higgs was at the double for the Bucks, who made home advantage count and also caused an upset with a commanding victory against the visiting Millers, who play in the division above in the East Midlands League.

Tania Prior also netted for Chris Brown’s side, who were well supported by the club’s under-12s girls team as mascots and ballgirls for the afternoon.

Shifnal Town also saw off East Midlands Premier opposition in Notts County at the Acoustafoam Stadium.

Mark Corbett’s side came from behind to emerge 2-1 victors in a competitive contest that was 0-0 at the break. Notts edged ahead shortly after the interval thanks to a screamer from distance, but a penalty from skipper Maria Bell and Katie Mitchell’s late winner, along with a starring role from keeper Rebecca Williams, sealed progression.

The clubs return to West Midlands League action on Sunday where a big derby sees Shrewsbury, with their 100 per cent record from three league games, host Telford (2pm). Leaders Shifnal welcome rock-bottom Coventry City.