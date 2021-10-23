Church Stretton take the honours on big finals day

Annual Shropshire golf county dinner. President Doug Parry presents the Clee Salver to Barry Ruddick and Tom Kerr.

Church Stretton edged out Market Drayton in the final of the Handicap League, with six pairs competing from each club in a matchplay format.

Though the result was three games each, Stretton were one hole up overall to take victory.

Mark Robinson & Barrie Williams, Ian Willoughby & Mike Haffenden and Joe Sherratt & Mike Foss all won by a score of 2&1 for Stretton.

Ash Williams & Rich Sutton (1up), John Gillespie & Trev Parr (2&1) and Lee Meredith & Dave Harcourt-Poole (2up) were the winners for Drayton.

Drayton did earn some comfort in the Scratch B final, overcoming Henlle Park 5.5-2.5.

Meanwhile, Shifnal were dominant winners over Llanymynech in the Scratch A final – winning seven of the eight points on offer.

C Simmons, N Evans and R Booton all picked up double victories on the day and I Jenner one win, while Sam Roberts got Llanymynech’s only point.

Shropshire’s top golfers received their prizes at the annual county dinner, held at the Telford Hotel.

Tom Kerr was the winner of the County Amateur Championship, Jon Devereux the winner of the County Matchplay Championship and Barry Ruddick & Tom Kerr winners of the Clee Salver.

All these trophies were presented by county president Doug Parry.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-16s played in a competition at The Leicestershire. Harry Goffin, Charlie Slater, Will Bird, Edward Muttitt-Jones, Harri Matthews and Max Balmforth made up the team.

The annual Four Counties tournament returns at Eaton GC, Chester, this week – with Lancashire, Cheshire and Nottinghamshire joining Shropshire & Herefordshire in it.

This is the 49th year of the competition, with Shropshire having previously won it five times – the last time in 2005 when current European Tour professional Ashley Chesters and Oliver Farr were in the team.

Shropshire & Herefordshire’s team this year is: Luke Blocksidge (Shifnal), Dan Haycocks (Oswestry), Rory McDonald O’Brien (Shrewsbury), Tom Welch (Hawkstone Park), Ryan Eagleton (The Shropshire), Carter Sayce (Arscott), Toby Davies (Wrekin) and Jack Edwards (Shifnal).

Practice is on Tuesday, with the competition taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Golf returns

Arscott

Seniors Stableford: 1 Robert Fry (23) 43pts; 2 Dave Williams (30) 40pts; 3 Errol Burris (30) 39pts.

Mixed Extra Stableford. Division One: 1 Ian Davies (10) 38pts; 2 Phil Evans (7) 38pts; 3 Patrick Cudmore (5) 37pts; Division Two: 1 John Bunting (16) 37pts; 2 Jayson Evans (15) 35pts; 3 Merfyn Williams (14) 34pts; Division Three: 1 Brian Cooke (22) 37pts; 2 Lewis Watkins (26) 37pts; 3 Dave Bothwell (22) 33pts.

Llanymynech

Past/Present Captains Trophy (Greensomes Medal): 1 Gail Roberts & Joolz Howell 66 nett; 2 Tanya Cook & Ann Holmes 66.5 nett.

Lady Captain’s Weekend. Frances Johnson Trophy: 1 Joan Brice 34pts; 2 Joolz Howell 32pts c/b. Nearest the pin: Pam Lewis. Nearest the line: Julia Line.