Runners hit the streets up north

Ellen Deighton.

Sheryl Stuart clocked a personal best time of three hours, 56 minutes and four seconds in the Manchester Marathon.

She was joined in the race by clubmates Amanda Sharp and Jo Lutner, who ran in her trademark fairy outfit. They clocked 4:04:57 and 4:29:38 respectively.

Ellen Deighton was in action in the Yorkshire Marathon, where she was running to raise funds for Student Minds, the UK’s student mental health charity.