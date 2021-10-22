Runners hit the streets up north

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished:

Newport & District Running Club members have been pounding the streets up north.

Ellen Deighton.
Ellen Deighton.

Sheryl Stuart clocked a personal best time of three hours, 56 minutes and four seconds in the Manchester Marathon.

She was joined in the race by clubmates Amanda Sharp and Jo Lutner, who ran in her trademark fairy outfit. They clocked 4:04:57 and 4:29:38 respectively.

Ellen Deighton was in action in the Yorkshire Marathon, where she was running to raise funds for Student Minds, the UK’s student mental health charity.

She stopped the watch on 4:46:44 and is still welcoming donations. Anyone wishing to donate should go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ellen-Deighton.

