Hodnet stretch winning start to seven

The Premier Division table-toppers extended their 100 per cent record to seven games thanks to a 5-1 success at Shawbury United.

Hot-shot Nick Parker took his goal tally to 12 for the season after netting a double, with Cameron Dourish, Matthew Hamer and Connor Dunne also on target.

The win leaves Hodnet, who have scored 39 goals already this term, two points clear of second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors – and with a game in hand.

Juniors picked up their sixth win of the season courtesy of a 4-1 triumph at Dawley Town.

Two-goal Jordan Davies led the way. Matt McClure and Ryan Mansell joined their team-mate on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Morda United were pegged back by visiting Ludlow.

Morda looked well set after Louie Millington and Andrew Webb had put them 2-0 at half-time.

But Ludlow battled back to earn a 3-3 draw thanks to two goals from Ryan Lewis and one from Connor Davies-Austin. Richard Chamberlain bagged Morda’s other goal.

Gobowen Celtic were another side who hit the comeback trail.

The fell 1-0 and 2-1 down at Newport Town but rallied to run out 4-2 winners.

Two goals from Joe Pierpoint plus one from Zakh Ward and an own goal secured the points.

Owen Shedden struck twice to earn Wrockwardine Wood Juniors a 2-1 win at Prees United.

Shedden netted a header in the first half and then scored a penalty after the break. Chris Owen replied for Prees.

Church Stretton Town were also 2-1 winners on the road – away to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Alex Herbert netted for the hosts but Jack Davis and Dean Richards, with his 13th goal of the season, saw Town to victory,

Wem Town and AMS battled out a 1-1 draw.

Broseley have climbed to the top of Division One following a 6-3 success at home to Brown Clee.

Matthew Bethell shone for the home side with a hat-trick.

AFC Bridgnorth Development slipped to second on goal difference after drawing 1-1 at Albrighton.

A hat-trick from Joshua Davies helped power St Martin to a 5-0 win at Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.