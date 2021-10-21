Hodnet stretch winning start to seven

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished:

Another free-scoring display saw Hodnet continue their stunning start to the Salop Leisure League season.

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 16/10/21 Newport Town vs Gobowen Celtic Gobowen score their first goal..
SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 16/10/21 Newport Town vs Gobowen Celtic Gobowen score their first goal..

The Premier Division table-toppers extended their 100 per cent record to seven games thanks to a 5-1 success at Shawbury United.

Hot-shot Nick Parker took his goal tally to 12 for the season after netting a double, with Cameron Dourish, Matthew Hamer and Connor Dunne also on target.

The win leaves Hodnet, who have scored 39 goals already this term, two points clear of second-placed Shrewsbury Juniors – and with a game in hand.

Juniors picked up their sixth win of the season courtesy of a 4-1 triumph at Dawley Town.

Two-goal Jordan Davies led the way. Matt McClure and Ryan Mansell joined their team-mate on the scoresheet.

Third-placed Morda United were pegged back by visiting Ludlow.

Morda looked well set after Louie Millington and Andrew Webb had put them 2-0 at half-time.

But Ludlow battled back to earn a 3-3 draw thanks to two goals from Ryan Lewis and one from Connor Davies-Austin. Richard Chamberlain bagged Morda’s other goal.

Gobowen Celtic were another side who hit the comeback trail.

The fell 1-0 and 2-1 down at Newport Town but rallied to run out 4-2 winners.

Two goals from Joe Pierpoint plus one from Zakh Ward and an own goal secured the points.

Owen Shedden struck twice to earn Wrockwardine Wood Juniors a 2-1 win at Prees United.

Shedden netted a header in the first half and then scored a penalty after the break. Chris Owen replied for Prees.

Church Stretton Town were also 2-1 winners on the road – away to Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Alex Herbert netted for the hosts but Jack Davis and Dean Richards, with his 13th goal of the season, saw Town to victory,

Wem Town and AMS battled out a 1-1 draw.

Broseley have climbed to the top of Division One following a 6-3 success at home to Brown Clee.

Matthew Bethell shone for the home side with a hat-trick.

AFC Bridgnorth Development slipped to second on goal difference after drawing 1-1 at Albrighton.

A hat-trick from Joshua Davies helped power St Martin to a 5-0 win at Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

Kai Hurdman and Jake Cross added their other goals.

Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News