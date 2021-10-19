Hughes at the double as Alport see off the leaders

The north Shropshire side entered the match having failed to win in their last three outings.

But Hughes’ brace inspired them to a 2-1 win – their first league victory at Yockings Park this season.

The result means Alport sit 13th in the division.

But in what is now an incredibly congested table, they are only nine points league leaders Lichfield City – who replaced Lye at the top of the table following Alport’s win.

“It was a deserved win,” said Whitchurch Alport assistant manager Lea Edge. “There is no doubt about it, Lye are a good side.

“But from the team talk and the lads going out – we matched them in every department.

“We nullified their attacking threat. And a special mention must go to the midfield which I think is now really clicking.

“I’ve had belief all along that these players can deliver.

“And they are really starting to show that they can.”

Alport skipper Sean Griffiths added: “We got what we deserved.

“We were underdogs but that seems to suit us. I don’t know what it is, but every time we play a team that is up there we start to turn it on and we play as a team.”

Elsewhere in the division, Haughmond remain winless this season after they played out a 1-1 draw with Highgate United. Tom Hughes netted for the Shrewsbury-based side but they remain rooted to the bottom on the table.

Meanwhile, there was defeat for Shifnal Town, who were beaten 2-0 at home by Stone Old Alleynians.

On what was a hugely disappointing afternoon for the Shropshire side, Town were behind after just a minute when Ben Perks gave away a penalty. And things didn’t really improve from there with Stone good value for their win.

In Midland League Division One, AFC Bridgnorth and Shawbury United both fell to defeats.

Bridgnorth were beaten 2-0 at Coventry Copsewood.

That result has left them sitting 16th in the table – just four points ahead of Khalsa Football Federation, who are bottom.

Shawbury, meanwhile, lost by the same scoreline at home to Darlaston Town 1874. That result has left them second-bottom, one point behind Bridgnorth.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, a goal from Brandon Tanomjit saw Ellesmere Rangers secure a 1-1 draw at West Didsbury & Chorlton.

But it was a disastrous weekend for rock-bottom St Martin’s, who are enduring a nightmare campaign.