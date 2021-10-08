Shufflers make their mark as the season kicks-off

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished:

Shropshire Shufflers sit third in the North Wales Cross Country League men’s Division One after an excellent performance in the first race of the season at Wrexham.

On an extremely wet day, with firm conditions underfoot, the Shufflers made themselves at home in the top division.

Adam Allison (seventh) was the first Shuffler home, swiftly followed by Paul Aston (12th), in-form Greg Williams (30th), captain Euan Balmer (55th), Andrew Wakefield (66th) and Craig Williams (72nd).

Calvin Wright (87th), Ben Brown (101st), Simon Meredith (124th), Justin Shirra (131st) and Ian Teague (132nd) all competed strongly in challenging conditions. The Shufflers are also third in the male masters (over 35) standings, thanks to the trio of Aston, Williams and Balmer.

Vicky Addison was the first woman home in a confident 33rd place, while Marilyn Hunt finished 93rd.

Chris Clarke (first M70) and Charlie Holland (sixth M65) completed the Shufflers contingent in the male over-65 race.

Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News