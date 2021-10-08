Shufflers make their mark as the season kicks-off

On an extremely wet day, with firm conditions underfoot, the Shufflers made themselves at home in the top division.

Adam Allison (seventh) was the first Shuffler home, swiftly followed by Paul Aston (12th), in-form Greg Williams (30th), captain Euan Balmer (55th), Andrew Wakefield (66th) and Craig Williams (72nd).

Calvin Wright (87th), Ben Brown (101st), Simon Meredith (124th), Justin Shirra (131st) and Ian Teague (132nd) all competed strongly in challenging conditions. The Shufflers are also third in the male masters (over 35) standings, thanks to the trio of Aston, Williams and Balmer.

Vicky Addison was the first woman home in a confident 33rd place, while Marilyn Hunt finished 93rd.