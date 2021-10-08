Galloway ready for his next test after a season to remember

Dan Galloway

The 16-year-old former Oldbury Wells School student, who is now in the sixth form at Thomas Telford School, ended the year as the fastest in the UK for his Under 17 age group at 1500m, after clocking an amazing three minutes 51.51seconds at the Trafford Grand Prix in Stretford, Manchester at the beginning of September.

His hard work over the winter during lockdown and throughout the track season, under the watchful eye of coach Stuart Hamilton, has produced an 11-second improvement since 2020.

Galloway also impressed at 800m, ending the season ranked fourth in the UK after a personal best time of 1.53.17 when finishing second in the England Championships at Sport City Manchester.

He also found time to run a mile race at the British Milers Club Festival of Miles an invitational mile race held at the Linford Christie track in West London, where he ran the UK’s fastest time by a boy in his age group (4.14.67).

In addition, he also broke two Telford Athletic Club records – improving the 1500m, that has stood since 1985, by 10 seconds and the 800m best by just over a second.

On the national scene, he also won his first English Schools Championships. He claimed glory in a time of 4.04.08 in a tactical intermediate boys’ 1500m at Sport City, Manchester.

That success saw him selected to run for England Schools at the Schools International held in September at Derby. With teams from Scotland, Wales and Ireland this was the unofficial UK and Ireland Championships.

In another tactical race, Galloway ran with the pack till the final lap when he burst to the front and came home to win in 3.55.86.