Revenge is sweet as Colts bounce back

Colts battled their way to an impressive 2-1 success at home to Pegasus Reserves, a week after suffering a heavy HFA Charity Bowl reverse to the same opponents.

The hosts were on the front foot from the off with Jake Conod, Sam Thomas and Luke Hicks pulling the strings in midfield.

That bright start was rewarded when Thomas fired home after Conod had been denied by the keeper.

Pegasus responded and Colts’ stand-in keeper Sonny Pennington made a number of fine saves to keep them in front.

Colts’ victory hopes were given a boost just before half-time when Pegasus had a player sent off following a reckless challenge on Josh Williams.

Colts upped the tempo after the break and Ben Swinbourne had an effort ruled out for offside.

But they were not to be denied and Aaron Hodge made it 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining. 2-0.

Colts were then reduced to 10 men when Thomas was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the afternoon.