Five-star Juniors keep the pressure on table-toppers

Juniors maintained the pressure on Premier Division leaders Hodnet with a 5-2 success at home to Wrockwardine Wood.

Ryan Mansell led the victory charge with two goals while Cal Routley, Ben Davies and Daryl Rogers were also on target. Wrockwardine Wood replied through Lewis Jack Vaughan and Jamie Porter.

Danny Barton was the star of the show as Morda United bagged an away day success at Gobowen Celtic. Barton struck twice in the first half before going in to complete his hat-trick after the break. Substitute Ishtiaque Rashid added Morda’s other goal. Ian Heathcock and Richard Hardy replied.

Table-toppers Hodnet extended their perfect start to five games with a resounding 7-0 success at home to AMS.

The prolific Nicky Parker added to his tally with another two goals while Nathan Brayford also struck twice. Connor Dunne, Jake Goddard and substitute Harry MacDonald completed the scoring.

Two second-half goals from Jack Mear and Aaron Dovey secured a 3-1 win for Ludlow at home to Wem Town. Mear had also netted in the opening half.

Shawbury United also won at home, beating Church Stretton 2-0, while Ben Evans grabbed a double in Newport’s 4-2 success at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Saha Rovers are the new leaders in Division One. They lead the way on goal difference after beating previous table-toppers AFC Bridgnorth Development 3-0.

Madeley Sports were also 3-0 winners – at home to Ercall Colts Juniors. Shaun Davies, with a brace, and Nathan Taylor bagged their goals.

Broseley are up to third in the table following an impressive 6-1 win on the road at St Martins Reserves. The hosts struck first through Daniel Harrington but Broseley were level by the break thanks to a Kamil Straszak penalty– awarded after Harry Nesbitt had been fouled.

Matthew Bethell (two), Nesbitt, Luke Gain and Jay Edwards then netted as the visitors took charge in the second half.

Albrighton were another side who shone on their travels. Danny Burke and Sam Edmondson both struck twice and Jack Evans once as they eased to a 5-0 triumph at Sinclair United Pumas.

Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers beat Dawley Town (1970) 4-0.

Saturday’s fixtures – Premier Division: AMS v Newport Town; Church Stretton Town v Shrewsbury Juniors; Gobowen Celtic v Ludlow; Morda United v Dawley Town; Prees United v Shrewsbury Up & Comers; Wem Town v Hodnet FC First; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors First v Shawbury United U23.