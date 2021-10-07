Bank on the pace after trio of wins kick off season

A 2-0 success at AFC Dub saw second-placed United make it three wins from three outings. They trail the Premier Division leaders by three points but with a game in hand.

Park Rangers also boast a perfect record having won two from two. They hit form at the weekend as they ran out 6-0 winners over visiting Captain Webb United.

Donnington Sports are leading the way in Division One after recording a fourth straight victory.

Two goals from Jake Challoner and one each from Lee Rogers, Shane Thomas and Tom Fallon earned them a 5-3 win at AFC Red.

Ketley Dynamos retained second place thanks to a comfortable an 8-2 home win against Wrockwardine Wood.

Jamie Harrison helped fire third-placed TF3 FC to an impressive victory at Station.

Harrison netted a hat-trick as TF3 put six without reply past their hosts. Ashley Fallon, with two, and William Evans added the other goals.

Railway were on the fast track to success as they won 9-0 at Royal British Legion.

Sandbrook Vaults picked up their first win of the season – 3-2 on the road at Woolpack.

The score of the day came in Division Two where second-placed Madeley CC romped to a 10-2 victory at Apley.

Leaders Polonia Telford maintained their perfect start with a 6-0 home win against visiting Turf.

Gaige Ball bagged a hat-trick for AFC Phez, but still ended up on the losing side as Travellers Joy triumphed 5-3.