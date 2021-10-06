Ludlow on fire as they run riot to score a 99-0 victory

The Linney men were at their devastating best as they just missed out on a century of points after dishing out a 99-0 beating to struggling Droitwich on Saturday to maintain their impressive start to the campaign.

The visitors had no answer as their free-scoring hosts ran in 15 tries and kept the scoreboard operator busy.

James Mear led the rout, touching down four times, with Joe Doyle (two), Jack Lines (two), Jim Alderson (two), Matt Ashley, Matt Davies, Jack Small, Tom Perkins and Will Hodnett adding the other tries. Lines also added 12 conversions to cap a fine display.

The victory was Ludlow’s fourth in five league outings and the second time they have secured a shut-out having also beaten Sutton Coldfield 50-0, and head coach Mickey Jones was delighted with the way his side went about their

“There was lots of talk that Droitwich were depleted but I just said to my players that we had to beat what was in front of us,” said Jones.

“I was really pleased that we didn’t ease off. In games like that when you get 50-0 up it’s easy to forget your shape and game-plan.

“But we carried on playing in phases and stuck to our style and shape. And we reaped the rewards.

“There were some nice tries on Saturday and it all adds to the players’ confidence.

“And that’s the second shut out of the season. As a team and squad we are in a good place at the moment.”

Jones knows his side, who are sitting fourth in the standings, will face a far bigger challenge on Saturday when they travel to Hereford.

But he is confident they have what it takes to secure another positive result.

“Hereford are a difference beast at home,” said Jones. “It’s quite a hostile place to go and it will be a really big test for us.

“But after winning 50-0 and 99-0 and also beating Whitchurch, a lot of teams will now be thinking ‘how can we stop them?’

“If we get ourselves right then we should be in the game on Saturday.”

Whitchurch drew 7-7 at Newbold on Avon.

Market Drayton turned on the style to record an impressive away day success in Midlands Four West (North).

After opening their season with an entertaining draw at home to Trentham, Drayton bagged their first win of the season courtesy of a 38-7 success at Warley.

Chad Fieldhouse was the stand-out performer with a hat-trick of tries in a fine team display. Luke Walters, Ryan Horton and James Chatman also touched down for visitors.