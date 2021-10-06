Derby win leaves Hornets buzzing towards the top

Hornets in action (John Cutts)

A 34-7 success secured a bonus point win and lifted Hornets to second place in the Midlands Three West (North) standings.

It took just two minutes for Ben Lewis to crash over for Hornets’ opening try.

A five metre scrum to Hornets was wheeled by the visitors, but number eight Keiron Wallace was able to feed Ben Lewis who crashed over the line to score. (5 – 0) Lewis was unsuccessful with the Conversion.

The hosts then saw second row George Williams sent to the sin bin after picking up a yellow card, and Clee Hill took advantage as their forwards forced their way over for a converted try.

A scrum penalty to Hornets at twenty minutes, saw another missed kick from half way by Lewis, the ball passing to the right of the posts. (5 – 7). Twenty eight minutes a further penalty again going to the right of the posts, as Lewis struggled to find accuracy.

But Hornets were back in front before half-time thanks to a try from wing Nathan Kelly.

Hornets then took charge in the second period and extended their lead when winger Kalum Sargeant scored from a Will Brench break. Lewis added the conversion.

Moments later, Lewis added a penalty before the home side were awarded a penalty try following persistent fouls in a series of five metre scrums.

As the game came to a close, Hornet’s back division showed their true potential with swift passing from fly-half Dylan Read opening up the Clee Hill defence, which created an overlap for Brench to power in for a try. Lewis added the extras to complete the scoring.

A derby clash at Cleobury Mortimer is up next for Hornets on Saturday.

Full time score: Telford 34 – 7 Clee Hill.