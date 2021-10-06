Adams looking for response after Newport beaten

Action from Bridgnorth’s hard-fought 12-10 success in testing conditions at Doncaster Pictures: Robert Nicholls

A mixed display saw Newport suffer a 28-20 reverse on home soil to Scunthorpe last weekend, although they are still sitting top of the standings despite that setback.

And Adams will be looking for his side to bounce back when they travel to Sheffield on Saturday.

“We simply lost focus for parts of the game which meant we were not playing with our usual flowing style,” said Adams. “We made some poor decisions and when you are this inconsistent you always risk a loss. We will, however, take the positives from this game and just as importantly the learning points which we will work on.

“We travel to Sheffield on Saturday, who are always a tough prospect at home, and I am looking for a reaction.”

Port opened the scoring against Scunthorpe when Alex Gow touched down. But the visitors then rallied and hit back with three tries, two of which were converted, and a penalty to lead 22-5.

The home side responded with a try from Chris Perry and a further score from Matt Hubbard after skipper Tom Cowell had been yellow carded for a high tackle.

When Hubbard added another try to make it 25-20, the momentum appeared to be with Newport, but Scunthorpe dug in to thwart their hosts’ push for another score.

The game was put to bed three minutes from time when the visitors added another penalty.

Meanwhile, Bridgnorth will be aiming to build on their impressive start to the Midlands Premier season when they welcome Dudley Kingswinford on Saturday.

And the hosts will go into the match in confident mood having come through a tricky test at Doncaster Phoenix last weekend.

The visitors started well and declined a couple of simple penalty kicks at goal, instead opting to kick for the corner. And that approach was rewarded after five minutes with Luis Evitt touching down for his sixth try in three games.

Doncaster also had kickable penalties but like North opted for field position and they too drove over in the corner to for a converted try to lead 7-5 at half-time.

The home side extended their lead with a penalty, but their tight head prop was penalised for a high tackle and spent the remainder of the game in the sin bin.