Hodnet maintain their perfect record

The league new-boys made it four wins from four courtesy of a 3-1 success at home to Ludlow.

Hodnet made a flying start to the contest with Nicky Parker firing them into a seventh-minute lead.

Parker latched on to a pass from Sam Hislop and calmly lifted the ball over the keeper for his eighth goal in four games.

But a keenly-contested opening half ended all square as Ludlow hit back to level just before half-time.

Hodnet started the second half brightly and nosed back in front when Dan Parker’s corner was headed home by Adam Heath. And Parker was the creator again when Hodnet sealed victory with a third goal. He delivered another inviting corner which was headed home powerfully at the near post by Cam Dourish.

The hosts had the chance to add a fourth from the penalty spot but Parker saw his effort saved.

Shrewsbury Juniors are sitting second in standings level on points with Hodnet but having played a game more. They beat hosts Gobowen Celtic 2-0 to record their fourth win in five outings.

Morda were also victorious on the road, winning 4-2 at Wem Town. Strikes from Louie Millington, Andrew Webb and Danny Barton saw Morda lead 3-1 at half-time. Richard Chamberlain added a fourth eight minutes from time to cap a fine afternoon’s work for the visitors.

Newport Town were another side who tasted success on the road following an impressive 3-0 success at Shawbury United. Jake Evans, John Matthews and Ben Evans scored.