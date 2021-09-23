Scaffolding earn a third win from three matches

Wellington Ketley Bank United picked up their second win, 2-0 at home to Shifnal Imperials, to move into second spot.

Elsewhere, Park Rangers started their season with a 3-0 home win against visiting NC United.

Donnington Sports maintained their unbeaten start in Division One, seeing off a challenge from Station in a high-scoring 8-4 win.

AFC Red Lion took the spoils on their trip to Woolpack, their 3-1 win leaving them in second place while TF3 FC moved up to third place with a 3-1 away win at Royal British Legion.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors and Ketley Dynamos, both looking to put pressure on the top group, shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw at the Wood that kept them both back.

Britannia entertained Sandbrook Vaults and claimed the points in a high scoring game by five goals to three.

Madeley CC moved to the top of Division Two following their 8-2 home win against Bell & Bails and, in a very tight game in pursuit of the top spot, Polonia Telford travelled to AFC Phez coming away with the points by the odd goal in seven to go second in the table.