Hockey club heralds ‘exciting era’

The Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Amrik Singh Jhawar was amongst those at the opening of Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club's new pitch

The club, which is based in Church Street, in St George's, has been fundraising over the past few years in a bid to replace its 17-year-old, sand-filled, AstroTurf surface.

To help them in their cause, the National Hockey Foundation pledged £50,000 towards the project while Telford & Wrekin Council awarded a grant of £54,000.

And the rest of the money was raised by the club in a series of fundraisers – including a project called 'Buy A Pitch Square'

It saw the club offer people the chance to buy a square of their new pitch for £10. Those that took up the offer have had their names engraved on a pitch-side mural.

The Mayor of Telford, Councillor Amrik Singh Jhawar and councillors Eileen Callear, Richard Overton and David Wright joined Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club president Mike Lowe at the official unveiling of the new pitch.

Club Chairman Gwynne Goodfield said: “We now have a state-of-the-art facility and hope this is the beginning of an exciting era for the club.

"I would like to thank all of the members of the club who have supported this project, as well as Telford and Wrekin Council, and the National Hockey Federation, who without their support, this project would not have been a reality."

Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club has more than 200 members across its adult and junior sections.