Worfield Smash their way to more glory

The Henshall Shropshire County Legaue champions saw off Claverley in their semi-final before beating rivals Quatt in the shootout for glory.
Quatt had booked their final place with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Wombourne after restricting their opponents to 72-9.
Worfield then dismissed Claverley for 111 before reaching their target for the loss of four wickets – skipper Joe Arnold hitting 29 not out.
As the weather threatened the final was reduced to 80-balls-a-side and Quatt recovered to make 106 thanks to some late hitting from Terry Hughes.
Worfield scored quickly in reply and were always ahead of the rate thanks to Will Fox-Davies (39) and Tarik Shorey (25) and got acrss the line with four wickets and five balls to spare.