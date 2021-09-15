Worfield Smash their way to more glory

The Henshall Shropshire County Legaue champions saw off Claverley in their semi-final before beating rivals Quatt in the shootout for glory.

Quatt had booked their final place with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Wombourne after restricting their opponents to 72-9.

Worfield then dismissed Claverley for 111 before reaching their target for the loss of four wickets – skipper Joe Arnold hitting 29 not out.

As the weather threatened the final was reduced to 80-balls-a-side and Quatt recovered to make 106 thanks to some late hitting from Terry Hughes.