Hodnett hat-trick as Ludlow bag a half-century haul

The Linney men proved to be unwelcome guests as they powered their way to a 50-0 success at Sutton Coldfield.

Winger Will Hodnett led the way with a hat-trick of tries while full-back Joe Doyle and centre Jack Lines both touched down twice and hooker Jack Small once. Lines also added five conversions.

Having seen his side fail to find their attacking rhythm on the opening weekend of the season, head coach Mikey Jones was delighted to see his men execute their game plan to perfection.

“It was a very good victory,” said Jones. “It was a different week completely to the previous one.

“The whole team clicked this week and everything we worked on in training came off.

“I want us to be a bit controlled with how we play in our away games this season.

“I don’t want us to over-play in our own half. We kicked the ball from our own half a lot more than we usually do.

“We went there with a game plan and it definitely worked and I was pleased with the way the players followed the plan. We had the game won in the first 20-25 minutes after going 30 points up.

“When you get in front by that many, the game can become very loose and players can lose sight of the plan and go solo. But we didn’t do that, which was very pleasing.”

Next up for Ludlow is a Shropshire derby at home to Whitchurch on Saturday.