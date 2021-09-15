Arnold’s heroics help the champions end with a win

Worfield

The title-winners ended their Premier Division clashes with a 23-run triumph at Whitchurch that saw them past the 400-point mark.

A hard-hitting 76 from Joe Arnold, batting at number nine, was key to their latest success.

Worfield’s batting had failed to fire as they found themselves 148-9 before Arnold and last man Tom Parker joined forces for a superb 82-run stand.

Parker played a key support role as Arnold dominated their partnership with his runs coming off 51 balls and including five sixes and five fours before he was last man out.

The duo’s efforts lifted their side to 230 with Tom Pickerill and skipper Will Cook having contributed 48 and 31 earlier in the innings.

That total proved to be enough as Worfield spinners Will Weir (4-41) and Ryan Quiney (4-50) hit form.

Whitchurch skipper Andy Jones just missed out on a deserved century when he fell for 94 while Iftikhar Khan made 51.

Worfield will now be looking for more success in this weekend’s Birmingham League play-offs.

Quatt, runners-up for the fourth season in a row, signed off with a winning draw at home to Wellington.

Batting first, Quatt posted 209-9 from their 50 overs with Tom Whitney (48), Ben Miller (37) and Terry Hughes (30) the main contributors. Spinner Dan Lloyd took 3-36.

In reply, Wellington ended on 166-8 with Tom Masters top scoring with 37 and Adithya Manigandan making 33 not out.

An impressive display with the ball saw Sentinel secure a 97-run success at home to Ludlow.

James Shaw made an unbeaten 50 and Jonathan Evans 32 as Sentinel were restricted to 192-9 – Joe Williams and Jason Oakes both bagged three wickets.

South African Kyle Klein and Shaw then led Sentinel’s victory charge, picking up 5-51 and 4-24 respectively to help dismiss the visitors for 95. Opener Luke Miles made 36 for Ludlow.

The bottom two clubs – Frankton and Shrewsbury seconds – ended their seasons on a high.

Dilum Sudeera was the main man for Frankton in their seven-wicket victory at home to Newport.

He took 6-31 as Newport fell for 116 despite 44 from opener Paul Furniss.

Scott Hale then ended 64 not out as Frankton eased to victory.

Alfie Holliehead claimed a magnificent seven-wicket haul to fire Shrewsbury to victory at Madeley.

Dylan Edwards top scored with 34 in Shrewsbury’s 152 – Tahir Ahmed claimed 5-39. Holliehead (7-43) then took centre stage as Madeley were dismissed for 101.

Allscott Heath, who finished one place above the drop zone, wrapped up their summer with a win away to Shelton.

The hosts were bowled out for 143 with Alexandros Karvelas (4-48) and Callum Rigby (4-26) the pick of the Allscott attack.