Shifnal finish season with big win over Shrewsbury

In what was their final Division One game of the season, Chris Murrall’s side won the toss and elected to bat.

And that decision was rewarded as they closed on 277-6 from their 50 overs at London Road.

The highlight of the innings was an unbeaten 143 from 128 balls by Xavi Clarke who hit 21 fours and a six.

James Sookias (42) and Robbie Clarke (36) played their part, as well, after Luke Thornton (4-56) had, twice, struck early to reduce the visiting side to 27-2.

In reply, Shrewsbury lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 172 in the 39th over.

Peter Clark (36), Matthew Swift (29), George Hargrave (26) and Rob Foster (23) were their best performers with the bat.

Shaun Lorimer (4-43) and Alex Riley (3-44) impressed with the ball for Shifnal who lifted themselves into seventh place.

That is one behind Shrewsbury who slipped below Barnt Green to a final place of sixth.

In Division Two, Bridgnorth secured a fifth-placed finish by beating Dorridge at The John Woolman Ground.

Wicket-keeper Ben Lees hit 72 for the Shropshire side as they scored 227-9 – with Karl Quiney (29) and Sam Whitney (24) their next highest scorers.

Dorridge were, then, dismissed for 204 in 46.4 overs with three wickets apiece for Whitney (3-16) Cam Wallis (3-44) and Adam Quiney (3-49).

Wem – who finished the season in sixth spot – were beaten by champions Halesowen on the final day.

Halesowen won the toss and batted first, reaching 244 all out in 47.5 overs, thanks mainly to 114 from Alex Hinkley.

James Astley took three wickets for 46 runs for Wem, who were dismissed for 190 in 46 overs.

Sam Peate top scored on 66 with Harry Chandler adding 29 and Matthew Cohen 18.

Jamie Harrison (4-47) and Alexei Kervezee (3-36) the leading wicket-takers for the champions.

Already-relegated Oswestry were beaten by Barnards Green in a match that felt more like a Twenty20 encounter than a 50 overs per side game.

Barnards Green thumped 145 in 20.3 overs but lost all 10 wickets in doing so.

Oliver Rogoff hit 63 but wickets tumbled all around him as Warrick Fynn (4-14) and Alex Selby (3-43) impressed with the ball.

Oswestry were left with 146 to win their fourth game of a disappointing season.

But they stumbled to 87 all out, in reply, in 23.1 overs.