Team America claim the honours in Cup shootout

Macdonald Hill Valley's women golfers representing Team USA in their own version of the Solheim Cup.

There were three single matches, three foursomes and three fourball better balls, with Hill Valley dressed in the USA colours against their sister club in Taporley, who represented Europe.

And it was the ‘American’ team of Hill Valley who took victory by 5.5 points to 3.5.

The team was Bev Copeland, Tricia Williamson, Helen Piddock Jones, Sue Piddock Jones, Sheila Lockett, Dawn Minshall, Sarah Wynn, Gwen Thomas, Sheila Crawford, Chris Ellwood, Mags Mottershead, Jan Moss, Vicky Mills, Rhona Aston and Irene Stiles.

Shropshire & Herefordshire under-14s played finished joint-fourth in the Midland 10 Counties tournament at Stanton on the Wolds GC.

Cambridgeshire took the honours in the team of six event with 388 points. S&H scored 411.

In the individual battle, Louis Rickett came fifth and Isaac Jones 10th out of 60 competitors.

Shropshire & Herefordshire’s first team tasted defeat in their latest Midland League outing, going down 10-5 to Warwickshire at Handsworth GC.