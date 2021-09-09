Shropshire ladies top the pile after starting season in style

Shifnal Town in action on the opening day Pic: Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld

AFC Telford United flew to the top of the early Division One North standings with a stunning 7-0 victory on the road at Darlaston Town (1874) Ladies, chiefly thanks to a Claudia Rudd hat-trick.

Jenn Higgs fired a brace with new recruit Tania Prior on target, as well as Jaime Duggan.

Shrewsbury Town In The Community Women are hot on the heels after another heavy opening-day victory. Salop were thumping 7-2 winners at Walsall in the Black Country.

Maddy Jones was the hat-trick star for Shrewsbury, with Libby Veitch, Zoe Child, Shannon McShane and Jess Walley among the goals.

There were even more hat-tricks at Shifnal Town Ladies, who also went goal-crazy on the opening day with a 6-1 win over Walsall Wood Ladies.

Rebecca-Lee Brown and Jenna Boddison both struck trebles for hosts Shifnal, who swatted away their visitors with ease.

Wem Town Ladies had a free weekend in the National League Division One Midlands, but have started with a win and two defeats from three games. They kick-off their Women’s FA Cup campaign at Norton & Stockton Ancients on Sunday.