Parker bags five goals as Hodnet hot-shots run riot

After reeling off victories in their opening two games, Hodnet served up a stunning performance at Morda to run out emphatic 10-2 winners.

After an evenly-contested 20 minutes it was Hodnet who struck first when Nicky Parker found the top corner from 25 yards.

That lead was quickly doubled thanks to a strike from Cam Dourish.

Morda rallied and reduced the deficit through Oliver Clarke, but Hodnet restored their two-goal advantage before the break when Parker added his second of the day.

The hosts came out fired up for the second half and were back in the contest when Louis Millington’s in-swinging corner deceived Hodnet keeper Byron Bingham and ended up in the net.

But that goal sparked a fine response from Hodnet with Parker completing his hat-trick before Jake Goddard made it 5-2.

Harry Macdonald then jinked his way through to add a sixth goal before Parker completed a fine individual day with two more goals.

Goddard and Connor Dunne struck late on to complete the scoring.

Wrockwardine Wood also boast a perfect three from three record after beating Shrewsbury Up and Comers 4-2.

Owen Shedden and Lewis Vaughan both struck twice for Newport with Jack Kennett and James Durman replying.

Unbeaten Newport Town eased to a 4-0 success at home to Ludlow.

Rowan Davies and Josh Hunting found the net as Church Stretton beat Dawley Town 2-0 to record their first win of the season.

Gobowen also picked up their first three-point haul by seeing off AMS FC 5-0.

Joe Pierpoint (two), Elliott Howes, Luke Dwyer and Ed Rogers, via the penalty spot, grabbed the goals.

Prees United edged to a 1-0 win at home to Shawbury United.

Saha Rovers climbed to the top of Division One on the back of a 6-0 victory against visiting Brown Clee. Hat-trick hero Alexander Ryder was the star turn for Saha. He was joined on the scoresheet by Tom Sayce, Ben Bound and Harvey Plimmer.

Sam Edmondson bagged the only goal of the game to see Albrighton to victory at Ercall Colts Junior Rangers.

Broseley lost 3-2 at home to Madeley Sports while Dawley Town hit the goal trail to beat Sinclair United Pumas 9-2.

Weekend fixtures (Sep 11)

Premier Division: Morda United v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors; Newport Town v Prees United; Shawbury United U23v Ludlow; Shrewsbury Up & Comersv Dawley Town; Wem Town v Church Stretton Town.