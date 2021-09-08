Star performers lead their teams to league triumphs

Jones produced a stunning spell with the ball to help fire his side to a seven-wicket success away to Shrewsbury seconds, while Starling made an unbeaten century in his side’s victory over Frankton.

After being asked to bat first, Shrewsbury were rolled over for 95 with Jones returning superb figures of 7-47 from 13.4 overs. Daniel Manders (30) and Llyr Thomas (29) were the only home batsmen to reach double figures.

Shelton were reduced to 32-3 in reply but Sam Matthews (45 not out) and Tim Bierley (27 not out) then saw them home without further loss.

Starling guided Allscott to a seven-wicket triumph at home to Frankton.

Lloyd Phillips (55 not out), Scott Hale (45) and Dilum Sudeera (37) helped Frankton to 207-7 from their 50 overs. Jason Summers bowled impressively to bag 5-45.

Starling then took charge with the bat, with fine support from Summers, after Allscott had been reduced to 17-3.

The duo shared an unbroken stand of 192 with Starling making 111 and Summers 63.

Champions Worfield continued on their merry way as they reeled off another success.

Third-placed Sentinel were their latest victims with all-rounder Ben Hudson the star turn.

Off-spinner Hudson took 6-19 from nine overs to help restrict Sentinel to 157-9 from their 50 overs. Steven Gray (41), James Shaw (31) and Jonathan Evans (29 not out) made useful contributions with the bat.

Hudson then top scored with 35 as Worfield chased down their target for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Will Cook ended unbeaten on 33 while William Fox-Davies chipped in with 26.

Second-placed Quatt powered their way to a rapid success at Newport.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat, but were left regretting that decision as they were shot out for just 47 in 26 overs.

Ryan Wheldon (3-7) led the way with the ball for Quatt with Terry Hughes (2-9), Shakeel Richards (2-7) and Gareth Jones (2-16) offering good support.

Richards then struck an unbeaten 21 from nine balls as Quatt wrapped up the win in six overs for the loss of one wicket.

Ludlow emerged victorious from a keenly-contested clash with visiting Madeley.

Sam Edwards top scored with 42 and Sam Alford made 31 as Ludlow were bowled out for 168.

Imesh Udayanga (4-29) and Tahir Ahmed (4-43) did the damage with the ball.

But Ludlow’s bowlers then responded in style to dismiss their visitors for 155.

Luke Miles (4-42) took the individual honours with Joe Williams (2-43) and Jason Oakes (3-49) also impressing.

Whitchurch enjoyed an away-day success at Wellington.

After opting to bat first, Wellington looked set to post a sizeable total as they reached 136-1.

But they fell away following the dismissals of Maisam Hasnain Jaffri (67) and skipper Andy Jones (52) and were eventually dismissed off the penultimate ball of their innings for 194.

Tom Ellis was the star performer with the ball, picking up 5-38.