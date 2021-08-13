Telford Giants settle into their new home

Telford Giants

In front of a packed touchline, and under excellent conditions the Giants scored in each of the game’s five innings with leadoff hitter and shortstop Will Waters tallying four hits and a walk, scoring four and making a number of fine defensive plays. Furthermore, the team was backed by stand-in pitcher Arnas Stasiunas who, like in the first fixture against the same opponents, hurled a gem, limiting Birmingham to just two run-scoring hits across four innings of work. His home run in the third inning capped off his impressive day at the plate, driving in five runs in total with a single, double and homer.

Matin Clowes, Jack Pollard and Stasiunas all scored three runs and each Giant had at least one hit to their name. Clowes closed the game out with an excellent final inning of hard-throwing and the Giants only made one error in the field, ensuring the game was Telford’s most comprehensive performance of the year.

The league game was followed by a four-inning development game that featured a bumper crop of thirteen players new players. Finishing 13-8 to a Birmingham team that fielded many of their regulars, it was clear to see how far many of the players have improved considering the margin of defeat in the away fixture was 22-3. The game featured an impressive performance from pitcher ALhieza Perez-Dela Paz, a first competitive hit for Lauren Ross and a couple of smart plays from catcher Shawn Spittle.