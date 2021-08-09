Peak performers head for the hills

Postponed last year, the 34th race saw athletes traverse three miles of hills up and down Caer Caradoc Hill in Church Stretton and was organised by Telford Athletic Club.

Moved from its original date in spring, and with a slightly adapted course making it half-a-mile shorter than usual, eventual winner Daniel Connolly made a fast start.

The runner from Bridgnorth, who previously won the men’s race in 2018 with a time of 24 minutes and 30 seconds, finished his race in 19 minutes 39 seconds – just over a minute clear of second place.

The winning woman, Sara Willhoit, came fourth overall in a time of 22 minutes and 10 seconds, far quicker than her previous best of just over 30 minutes on the old course.

Had the race taken place on the original course, both winners would have threatened the records with the pace they set.