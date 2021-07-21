Worfield cash in as title rivals Sentinel slip up

A comfortable seven-wicket success at home to Allscott Heath, coupled with Sentinel’s one-wicket reverse to Shelton has left Worfield sitting 45 points clear in the race for the Premier Division title.

Worfield’s bowling attack hit their straps once again to dismiss Allscott Heath for 138.

Spinner Ben Hudson took the individual plaudits this week as he returned figures of 4-10 from five overs while there were two wickets apiece for Tarik Shorey and Basit Zaman.

Hudson (49) and Zaman (56) led the victory chase with the bat, sharing an 86-run second-wicket stand as the hosts reached their victory target in the 25th over.

Sentinel suffered a surprise setback at home to Shelton.

Kyle Klein (92) and Connor Cheshire (35) shared a 97-run partnership to help Sentinel to 199. Sam Griffiths took 4-36, Simon Jones 3-24 and Jack Morris 3-65.

Griffiths then made a vital unbeaten 34 to see Shelton over the line with just one wicket in hand. Ben Jones had earlier made 39.

Third-placed Quatt secured a 23-run triumph against a Madeley side sitting one place below them in the table.

Oliver Plank (39), Scott Furber (37) and Tom Whitney (36) were the main contributors in Quatt’s total of 203.

Alex Biddle (3-27) and Terry Hughes (3-14) then combined to help roll Madeley over for 180 in reply. Tahir Ahmed top scored with 36 while Andrew Lloyd ended unbeaten on 33.

Newport’s bowlers hit form to help secure an impressive 117-run success at Wellington.

Batting first, Newport battled their way to 183 despite a superb spell from spinner Dan Lloyd.

Sam Papps made 55 and Saqib Akbar 53 for Newport while Lloyd picked up 6-18 from 10 overs.

Wellington then folded for 66 in response with Sam Roberts (23) the only batsman to reach double figures.

Nick Watkins (4-12) led the way with the ball, supported by Shabbir Khan (3-10) and Sam Davies (4-42).

Whitchurch cruised to a nine-wicket victory at home to Frankton.

Kashif Hussain took 5-24 as Frankton were shot out for 68 inside 26 overs. The hosts took less than 12 overs to reach their target with Iftikhar Khan ending unbeaten on 31.

Ludlow were the day’s other winners after easing to a 73-run victory to home to Shrewsbury seconds.

Will Sparrow (42), Jason Oakes (39) and Luke Miles (34) were in the runs to help Ludlow to 212 all out. James Coggins and Suhrabil Sabith took 3-21 and 3-36 respectively.