Shropshire Revolution blaze a trail in the searing heat to down rivals

Action from Shropshire Revolution's 44-0 victory against Staffordshire Surge on July 18, 2021 Pic: Ben Cuerden

John Angell's men made light work of their neighbours in the scorching heat at Oakengates Leisure Centre in Telford on Sunday.

The 44-0 victory was Shropshire's first in this year's regionalised BAFANL after their opening-day fixture at a strong Leicester Falcons outfit was abandoned at half-time due to adverse weather with the score locked at 0-0.

The makeshift league to facilitate the return of the amateur game features teams from across three divisions and Division Two side Staffordshire were no match for Division One outfit Revolution.

A delighted Angell said: "I'm really proud of the team yesterday to put in a professional and clinical performance in such brutal conditions.

"We were able to explore our quality in depth throughout the game and each player proved from their off-season training that they were able to produce when called upon.

Our offense was able to put points on the board and once again our defense came away with a shut out. Great job all round."

Running back Dan Wynes proved dangerous throughout and scored a brace of touchdowns as the hosts showed their dominance in front of the home spectators.

Wide receivers Mark Phillips, Lewis Whitchurch and Dom Simms got in on the act with scores as Surge failed to live with Shropshire's offensive play.

After a gruelling fixture against big-hitting Leicester was cut short due to the weather, Angell was able to name a number of rookies who had jumped the club during the off-season and impressed coaches.

Rookie defensive back Andy Vernon returned a pick six to the end zone in the first half, which saw the defensive ranks also get on the scoreboard.

And there was time for a slice of Shropshire Revolution history in the second quarter, in the shape of kicker Billy Hewitt's effort.

Hewitt nailed a 50-yard field goal, the furthest distance in the team's history.