Shropshire Revved up to start home season against rivals

John Angell

The county team did begin their British American Football season two Sundays ago away to big-hitters Leicester Falcons – only for stormy weather to see the match abandoned at half-time, with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

New Rev head coach Jon Angell revealed he was delighted at how his team had performed at Leicester, who are one of the top sides in the BAFANL Mercia – a regional league created for the 2021 season featuring six sides from across three tiers of the British game.

The Oakengates Leisure side hope to get all four quarters completed with no adverse weather tomorrow as they welcome local rivals Surge to Telford.

“One hundred per cent we’re pleased with how it went and we are confident,” Angell said.

“Before that game I said to the guys that it was what we’d been building up for, the 12-week pre-season and the six weeks before that sat in our houses on Zoom calls.

“It was a challenge and they definitely brought it to the field, they all looked good out there and had taken on the training we’ve given them over 18 weeks or so, it was really good to see as a coach.

“And I’m pleased for my coaches, especially on the defence, stopping a team like Leicester, who recently came down from the Premiership, for 30 minutes of football. We were definitely in the hotseat.”

Discussions are on-going about the fixture being replayed, but for the moment it has gone down in the standings as a draw. There are no promotions or relegations in the makeshift league this year.

Shropshire took big numbers – a 68-strong group – to face the Falcons on the opening day, but mostly relied in experienced hands rather than talented rookies against such calibre of opposition.

Tomorrow, however, is likely to see rookies who only recently took to the sport, handed a chance against the Staffs visitors.

On facing Surge, Angell added: “It’s like a pre-season friendly for us, to use some new guys and see what they can do.

“There’s a rivalry there, Surge, Chester and Sandwell are our closest rivals.”