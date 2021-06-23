Worfield surge clear at the top of the Shropshire league

Will Cook’s side saw off the challenge of fellow high-flyers Sentinel on Saturday to move 30 points clear at the top of the Premier Division standings.

Ryan Quiney proved to be the main man for the leaders as he played a key role with bat and ball to help secure a three-wicket triumph.

Sentinel made a steady start at Albert Road with openers Steven Gray (32) and George Cheshire enjoying a half-century stand. Matthew Rees made the breakthrough when he dismissed Gray but it was the introduction of Quiney that helped turn the momentum.

He picked up 3-14 from a miserly 10-over spell to keep the hosts in check with fellow spinner Rees also keeping things tight with 1-21 from his 10 overs.

Connor Cheshire (38) and George Cheshire (52 from 130 balls) added 60 for the sixth wicket after coming together at 75-5.

But after progressing to 169-7, Sentinel then lost their last three wickets without adding to the scoreboard. The home side responded in style when they fielded and looked set to record a key victory when they reduced their visitors to 53-7 with Kyle Klein, James Shaw and Shane Gwilt all picking up two wickets.

But that was as good as it got for Sentinel as Quiney (42 not out) and Tarik Shorey (63 not out) joined forces to share a match-winning stand of 117.

Quatt climbed up to fourth on the back of a 33-run success over visiting Newport.

Dan Plank (51), Alex Biddle (49) Tom Whitney (40)and Ryan Wheldon (36) saw Quatt to 268-9.

Thomas Newnes then played a lone hand with a superb 111 as Newport were dismissed for 235 - Scott Furber picking up 3-48.

Wellington (218-9) leapfrogged Sentinel into second place following a 14-run triumph at Whitchurch (204-9).

An opening stand of 79 between Sam Topper (40) and Tom Masters (64) got Wellington off to a solid start. But after a Whitchurch fightback they needed some useful lower order contributions from Luke Hansford (28) and William David Lewin (38) to boost their total to 218-9. Elliott Bowen picked up 5-53 for the hosts.

Maisam Hasnain Jaffri (59) and Mubeen Rashid (35) helped Whitchurch to 74-1 in reply but Wellington then rallied and despite 32 from Ijaz Yousaf, the hosts ended on 204-9 with Dan Lloyd, Wendell Wagner and Ronan Bagry all taking two wickets.

A fine all-round display from Luke Miles guided Ludlow to victory against Madeley. Miles (48) and fellow opener Sam Alford (58) were the main contributors as Ludlow were dismissed for 228 – Martin Boyle (5-34) and Chris Hudson (3-36) impressing with the ball.

Miles then took centre stage, picking up 5-21 as Madeley were rolled over for 83. Jason Oakes provided support with 3-16.

At the foot of the table, Shrewsbury seconds (127) had cause for celebration after beating Shelton (111) to record their first victory of the summer.

They beat Shelton by 16 runs in a low scoring affair.

Adam Keen (30) and Jon Anders (28) were the only batsmen to pass 20 as Shrewsbury fell for 127. Simon Jones (3-30) and Muhammad Jahangir (4-37) did most of the damage with the ball.

At 60-1, thanks to Ben Matthews (29) and Dan Walker (34), Shelton were on course for victory but a stunning spell of 7-13 from Suhrabil Sabith saw then shot out for 111.

Allscott Heath (216) pulled clear of the bottom two thanks to 45-run win at fellow strugglers Frankton (171).

Carl Starling made 67 and Jack Case 56 in Allscott’s 216 - Jacob Northwood claiming 4-44.

Alexandros Karvelas, Callum Rigby and Jason Summers all picked up three wickets each as Frankton fell for 177 in reply.