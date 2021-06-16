Worfield make it three on the spin to remain clear at the top

Will Cook’s side made it three wins on the spin thanks to a comfortable success against Shrewsbury seconds.

The top verses bottom Premier Division clash saw the hosts secure an eight-wicket triumph with their spin bowlers continuing to pile up the wickets.

Basit Zaman turned in his best spell of the season to pick up 3-30 while Will Weir (2-27) and Matthew Rees (2-51) added to their hauls as Shrewsbury made 200-9 from their 50 overs. Joshua Anders top scored with 37, Luke Thornton made 35 and Adam Keen 27.

Opening batsman Oliver Gilks then maintained his fine start to the summer with 81, which leaves him sitting on top of the Premier Division’s run charts, while Zaman ended unbeaten on 73 to see Worfield home inside 26 overs.

Second-placed Sentinel, who host Worfield on Saturday, also chalked up another success, this time at the expense of Frankton.

South African Kyle Klein shone with the ball for Sentinel, picking up 5-25 as Frankton fell for 83. After losing three quick wickets, Sentinel then eased home for the loss of just one more with Ed Ashlin unbeaten on 24.

Madeley are enjoying fine start to the season and they climbed into the top three following a 23-run success at Newport.

Sri Lankan Imesh Udayanga led the way with the bat for Madeley, scoring 87 in his side’s total of 192.

Newport started well in response with Sam Papps (42) and Thomas Newnes (24) putting on 60 for the first wicket.

But Madeley rallied with skipper James Ralph picking up 4-22 while Udayanga, Martin Boyle and Tahir Ahmed all claimed two victims as the home side were bowled out for 169. David Atherton provided some resistance with 31.

Wellington are another form side and they moved up to fourth on the back of a resounding 192-run victory at home to Allscott Heath.

A superb 193-run third wicket partnership between Dan Lloyd (94) and Sam Roberts (83) helped fire Wellington to 328-9, skipper Wendell Wagner chipping in with 34.

Sam Bloor then took 3-7 while Wagner, Lloyd, and Adithya Manigandan took two wickets each as Allscott were dismissed for 130.

Whitchurch continue to slide down the table following a third straight defeat.

After winning the toss and electing to bat against Quatt, Whitchurch were bowled out for 145.

Elliott Bowen top scored with 43 while Jonathan Edwards (3-23) and Scott Furber (3-40) impressed with the ball.

An opening stand of 73 between Tom Whitney (42) and Oliver Plank (66) set Quatt on the way to a six-wicket success.

Shelton climbed out of the bottom two following an impressive 82-run win at Ludlow.

The visitors’ decision to bat first paid off as they posted 240-6 from their 50 overs.

Keith Tate led the way with an unbeaten 80 while Dan Walker made 68 and Tim Bierley 38. Joe Williams picked up 3-43.