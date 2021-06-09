Worfield clear at the top after five-wicket win

Dan Lloyd bowling for Wellington against Shrewsbury.

The Davenport Park men bagged a five-wicket success at Shelton to record their fifth Premier Division win of the season with a trio of spinners leading the way.

Matthew Rees was the headline act with a superb spell that saw him claim 5-28 from 10 overs while fellow tweakers Will Weir (2-18) and Ben Hudson (3-29) bagged the other five wickets as Shelton were dismissed for 140.

Worfield's reply didn't get off to the best of starts as they were reduced to 52-5. But Tom Pickerill (41) and Tarik Shorey (52) then joined forces in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 92 to secure victory in the 28th over.

A good day for Worfield was rounded off by news of defeat for fellow title hopefuls Sentinel and Whitchurch.

Quatt hit form to defeat second-placed Sentinel by 71 runs.

A fine 83 from Alex Biddle helped Quatt post 253-8 from their 50 overs – Ryan Wheldon (30 not out) and Shakeel Richards (31) chipping in with useful contributions. George Cheshire (3-34) was the pick of the Sentinel attack.

In reply, Sentinel were dismissed for 187 in the 48th over. Stand-in skipper Ed Ashlin top scored with 33 while Richards took 3-24.

An impressive display with the ball saw Madeley to a 13-run victory against visiting Whitchurch.

Andrew Lloyd (34), Imesh Udayanga (31) and Matthew Tilt (29) helped Madeley to 153 as Kashif Hussain picked up 4-41.

Skipper James Ralph then led the way with the ball as Whitchurch fell for 140.

Spinner Ralph bagged 3-30 from 10 overs while Carl Ward took 2-28 and Tahir Ahmed 2-21 as Madeley climbed up to fourth.

Wellington extended their unbeaten run to three games courtesy of a comfortable eight-wicket triumph away to Shrewsbury seconds.

Dan Lloyd (3-30) and Wendell Wagner (3-26) helped restrict the hosts to- 150-8 from 50 overs. Edward Prideaux top scored with 32 not out.

An unbeaten 77 from Tom Masters, 33 not out from Matthew Lamb and 30 from Lloyd then saw Wellington home.

Frankton defeated Ludlow by 74 runs to record their first success of the summer.

Lloyd Phillips (43), Dilum Sudeera (37) and Jordan Parry (31) were the chief contributors in Frankton's 197-8.

A fine opening spell from Felix Jebb (4-17) left Ludlow in early trouble from which they never recovered with Sam Edwards (43 not out) fighting a lone hand.

Allscott Heath also chalked up their first victory – a tense one-wicket triumph against Newport.

Johar Ahmed (65) and Ed Fowler (54) shared a 113-run seventh-wicket stand to get Newport to 225. Josh Allen took 5-53.

Allscott were cruising at 142-2 and 191-4 thanks to Alexandros Karvelas (53) and Jack Case (36) but were then reduced to 215-9.