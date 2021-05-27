Wem hit form to book a final date

Wem Town Ladies put on a five-star display to book their place in the final of the Shropshire FA’s Tom Farmer Cup.

Laura Pennington celebrates her goal.
They swept into the final on the back of a 5-1 victory over county rivals Shifnal Town.

Wem were in charge from the off and after going close a couple of times they opened the scoring on 16 minutes.

Katie Doster found the net after latching on to a through ball from Laura Morris.

Goal number two arrived on 30 minutes, Zoe Griffiths firing home at the second attempt after a cross from Doster had been parried by the Shifnal keeper.

And Wem increased their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Doster beat the offside trap and finished neatly.

A lively start to the second period saw Wem make it 4-0 on 47 minutes with Griffiths bagging her second of the day.

It was 5-0 just three minutes later courtesy of Laura Pennington, who slotted into an empty net after Lia Lewis’s shot had been saved.

Shifnal bagged a consolation effort just after the hour.

Wem will now face Shrewsbury Town in the final.

