Wem hit form to book a final date

They swept into the final on the back of a 5-1 victory over county rivals Shifnal Town.
Wem were in charge from the off and after going close a couple of times they opened the scoring on 16 minutes.
Katie Doster found the net after latching on to a through ball from Laura Morris.
Goal number two arrived on 30 minutes, Zoe Griffiths firing home at the second attempt after a cross from Doster had been parried by the Shifnal keeper.
And Wem increased their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Doster beat the offside trap and finished neatly.
A lively start to the second period saw Wem make it 4-0 on 47 minutes with Griffiths bagging her second of the day.
It was 5-0 just three minutes later courtesy of Laura Pennington, who slotted into an empty net after Lia Lewis’s shot had been saved.
Shifnal bagged a consolation effort just after the hour.
Wem will now face Shrewsbury Town in the final.