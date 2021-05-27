Wagon and Hodnet net top spot

Wagon

Wagon have clinched the Division Three title while Hodnet have been crowned champions of Division One.

A resounding 5-1 success at home to Shrewsbury Juniors sealed the deal for Wagon at the weekend and left them with a record of 13 wins and just one defeat from their 14 league games.

Sam Crumpton (two), Ollie Camburn, Sam Jones and Jack Orbell found the net against Juniors.

A 2-1 midweek success against Harlescott Rangers left Hodnet needing to beat Charles Darwin to clinch the Division One title.

And they extended their perfect record to 13 wins from 13 games by winning 3-1. But it wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreline suggests.

Manager Matthew Allen’s gameplan was torn up when goalkeeper Byron Bingham was red carded on 35 minutes for a foul on the edge of his area.

Substitute keeper Sam Robinson’s first task was to pick the ball out of his net as the resultant free-kick was fired home.

But Hodnet rallied and were back on level terms before half-time when a free-kick from captain Levi Hunter was nodded home by centre-half Adam Heath.

An attacking change at half-time was rewarded when Nicky Parker volleyed into the corner to make it 2-1.