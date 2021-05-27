Rivals face off in all-Shrews final

GrassrootsPublished:

Steam Wagon and Shrewsbury Juniors will go head-to head in the shootout for Salop Leisure League glory.

The two Shrewsbury outfits will meet in the Champions League final at AFC Telford on Saturday (2pm).

Wagon booked their shot at silverware with a 4-2 success against Dawley Town last weekend.

Niall Thoms led the victory charge with a two-goal blast, he was joined on the scoresheet by team-mates Ryan Knott and Tim Eaton

Juniors were handed their place when Ludlow conceded their semi-final tie due to being unable to raise a side.

Both Juniors and Wagon are unbeaten this season and topped their respective Champions League groups.

Meanwhile, Wem Town will join Steam Wagon and Juniors in next season’s Salop Leisure Premier League after withdrawing from the North West Counties League.

The north Shropshire club were moved from the disbanded West Midlands Premier Division to the NWCFL this summer but cannot afford to enter the new division after their clubhouse was demolished.

The move will see Wem drop a division from step six to join the ever-growing county league.

Grassroots

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News