Tireless Shifnal Town aiming to finish with a flourish and a hat-trick of trophies

Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier's men are out to make it three cup victories in the coming week to cap off a memorable and unique campaign which also included promotion from the now disbanded West Midlands Regional League.

And Shifnal were forced to do it the hard way after scheduling labelled 'ridiculous' by joint-boss Carter forced them into semi-final clashes in the West Midlands League Moving Forward Sports Cup and the Shropshire Senior Cup on the same hectic afternoon.

But the club worked tirelessly to negotiate the logistics in a test of character and resources to record 2-0 and 3-0 victories over Sikh Hunters and Allscott Heath respectively – with a handful of players featuring in both games.

Shifnal were able to name a different XI for both fixtures, though the substitute bench for their second semi-final featured four players who played much of the first fixture – Harry Cunningham, Kyle Montague, Jake Lloyd and Jacob Craner – and made it just in time for the bench being introduced as subs. Half of their management and coaching team had to leaving midway through the first semi-final.

Second-half goals from Cunningham and Angelo Franco from the penalty spot saw off Sikh Hunters.

In the second semi-final, against county rivals Allscott, Jake Webb netted directly from a corner, with Jay Holdcroft and recent signing Tom Taylor also on target.

Joint-boss Carter tweeted: "This team!!!! Me and Cazza couldn't be more proud. The effort and commitment these lads have shown is a joke.

"Two semi finals in the same day, two wins, two clean sheets!! What a squad!!"

However, it will be in another competition that Shifnal go in search of their first end-of-season silverware tomorrow, in the final of the TJ Vickers Cup against Whitchurch Alport, played at AFC Telford United (7pm) – where fans are permitted.

They then meet Alport again four days later in the final of the Shropshire Senior Cup on Saturday, again at the New Bucks Head, in a 6pm kick-off. Whitchurch are current holders of the Senior Cup.

A date and venue for their other final, in the West Midland League's Moving Forward Sports Cup, is yet to be confirmed. Shifnal are hopeful of avoiding any further schedule clashes.

The chaotic end to the season is a result of Shifnal's eye-catching success on the pitch, in which they were also awarded promotion to step five of the non-league pyramid, after two table-topping West Midlands Premier campaigns were ended prematurely due to Covid-19. Shifnal will feature in the Midland League Premier Division next season.

Their joint-management team, staff members, playing squad and committed volunteers were stretched to their limit on Saturday, however, as Shifnal somehow booked their place in two finals in the same afternoon.

The first semi-final, against Sikh Hunters, finished at Shifnal's Acoustafoam Stadium barely an hour before the second final four clash against Allscott kicked off across the county at Market Drayton Town's Greenfields stadium.

Intense logistical planning went into solving the conundrum of how Shifnal would divide the resources for the fixtures, which included a journey from Shifnal to Drayton which itself takes half an hour in a best-case scenario.

A full accompaniment of staff started the first fixture before Carrier, coach Curtis Millett and sports therapist Matty Aston left for Market Drayton at half-time, to ensure preparation for the second game.

Also leaving for Drayton at the break was the club's photographer who, having shot 45 minutes in Shifnal, helped transfer the alternative playing kit and other equipment to Greenfields.

Carter, coach George Williams and sports therapist Aimee Clemson stayed in place for the remainder of the victory over Sikh Hunters, before arriving just in time for kick-off at Drayton, along with the majority of players to act as support as the second XI got over the line against Allscott.