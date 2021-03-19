League is poised to kick-off again

League officials are waiting for approval from the Football Association but 24 clubs have agreed to take part in an end-of-season competition.

“It will be a Champions League style cup competition with groups, quarter-finals, semi-finals and then a final,” said league chairman Wendy Juggins.

“The clubs know the groups stages have to be played behind closed doors and with no changing rooms.

“But we are aiming to play the semis and final when we can have spectators back in the grounds, after May 17.

“We are waiting for the FA to sanction the competition but it will be lovely get some football back on.

“And for those that progress, hopefully they will have spectators in attendance for the semi-finals and final.”

The format will see eight groups of three with each club playing each other home and away. The winners of each group progress to the straight knockout stage.

And with a view to keeping costs down, all games will take place on Saturday afternoons.

“There will be no midweek matches when floodlights would be required,” added Juggins.

“We wanted to try to keep the costs down so the games will take place on Saturdays. The final will be at a neutral venue on May 29.

“The clubs can resume training from March 29 and then we can kick things off on April 17. The groups, which will be localised, have been sent out to the clubs are we are waiting for them to confirm they still want to go ahead.

“We have a couple of clubs that applied after the closing date and they will go on a reserve list if any of the others drop out.”