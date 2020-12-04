Revolution are looking to unearth some rookie talent

Shropshire Revolution

The Telford-based American football outfit will be back in training early in January after seeing their original return date scuppered by the second national lockdown.

And the club will use some of the early sessions to cast an eye over any rookies who are keen to give the sport a try.

The Revolution will have a familiar face leading the push for glory in the BAFA National League NFC1 South next season after former player and offensive line coach John Angell took over as head coach.

Last season was wiped out due to the coronavirus, but the club will be keen to build on their last campaign in 2018 when they were beaten by Northumberland Vikings in the play-offs.

“It’s looking like we will be back in training in the first week in January with the season due to start in April,” said Adam Naylor, who is part of the club’s management team.

“We will probably use the first couple of sessions to invite the new players down.

“We are looking for some talented athletes to come down. It doesn’t matter if they have never played before, they don’t need experience just the right attitude and we can coach the rest.

“We have a good roster of coaches in every position and it’s a good professional set-up.

“All we ask is that people come down with the right attitude and the willingness to get involved.”

Naylor believes Lancashire Wolverines and Leicester Falcons are the biggest threat to Revolution’s promotion hopes in a league that also contains Chester Romans, Yorkshire Rams and Nottingham Caesars.

“The squad is looking very healthy and very strong this year and John Angell, who was our captain when we won the league in 2017, is our new head coach,” added Naylor.

“We were quite competitive in 2018 – we finished second in our conference and got into the play-offs.

“We are on the up and up and

we are trying to follow Sandwell Steelers’ lead.

“Like us, they started in Division Two and they have now been promoted from Division One and are going into the Premiership.”

Revolution play their home games at Oakengates Leisure Centre, with training sessions taking place at the the TCAT dome in Telford.