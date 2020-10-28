Sharp-shooters hit the Salop goal trail

Six Premier Division clashes served up no fewer than 45 goals as the strikers found their shooting boots.

And there was no change at the top of the standings with the leading four clubs all easing to comfortable victories.

Ludlow are still setting the pace, albeit on goal difference, following a resounding 7-1 success at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Two Goals each from Connor Davies-Austin and Jack Marston, plus single strikes from Kieran Dovey, Owen Holdsworth and Jack Mear completed a good day’s work for Ludlow, who have now bagged seven wins from eight outings.

Second-placed Steam Wagon boast an identical record after hitting the goal trail against Shifnal Town Development at the Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Josh Morgan led their victory charge with a hat-trick while Glenn Evans netted twice. Tom Sayce, Jack Bates and Jamie Whelan completed the scoring for the hosts.

Shifnal Town Development are ninth following the defeat.

Dawley Town are hot on the heals of the top two – three points behind with a game in hand on both their rivals and with a trip to Steam Wagon to come this weekend.

Town’s latest outing saw them beat Newport Town 4-1 at Shukers Field.

Hot-shot George Lees took his goal tally to 12 in six games thanks to a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Jeff Watkins. Jordan Turton-Croasdale scored for Newport.

AFC Bridgnorth Development picked up their first win of the season as they came out on top in their basement battle with Albrighton.

Two goals each from Sam Owen and Craig Knowles, plus efforts from Jack Foggin and Brandon Ward saw the Bridgnorth boys to a 6-0 success and left Albrighton still searching for their first point.

Another high-scoring game saw Church Stretton Town hit Madeley Sports for seven.

Dean Richards was in superb form for the home side, netting five times.

James Hill and Alex Haigh added to Richards’ haul as Stretton climbed up to fifth in the table.

Daryl Rogers was the star turn for Shrewsbury Juniors in their home clash with Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Rogers hit the back of the net four times to help the hosts to a 6-1 victory. Ryan Mansell and Mike Duncombe added the other goals for Shrewsbury who are fourth in the standings.

The Division One action saw Ams Development edge out Prees 3-2 to make it two wins from two.

Goals from Donavan Robinson, Thomas Wootton and a late winner from Logan Weeden secured the points for AMS and inflicted a first defeat of the season on Prees.

A solitary strike from Gary Windsor saw Morda United to victory against Telford Amateurs.