It’s five from five for perfect Dawley ahead of a big clash

They made it five wins from five outings courtesy of a 5-2 success at AMS FC.

Town’s goals were shared around with George Lees, Louis Jones, Ross Bentley, Duanne Upton and Craig Ryan all hitting the back of the net. Jason Clare and Jordan Harkness replied.

The victory sets Town up for Saturday’s mouth-watering clash at home to an in-form Ludlow outfit.

Ludlow won 3-0 at Shifnal Town Development – their fifth win in six outings – to sit top of the table, above Dawley on goal difference.

Kieran Dovey, Jack Mear and Ryan Lewis were the men on target for Ludlow.

Steam Wagon are third, also on 15 points, after tasting defeat for the first time this season.

They came out on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller away to Shrewsbury Juniors.

Shrewsbury Juniors (red) vs Steam Wagon (blue) at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Juniors took the spoils, edging home 5-4 thanks to two goals each from Ryan Mansell and Louis Irvine and one from Carl Rogers. Harry Morris and Charlie Musselwhite both scored twice for Wagon.

Benjamin Simmons was in red-hot form for Newport Town against Gobowen Celtic.

Simmons bagged four second-half goals as Newport ran out 5-1 winners.

Jordan Turton-Croasdale had given the hosts the lead only for George Morris to level before half-time.

But then Simmons took centre stage with a one-man demolition job on the visiting defence, netting four times in 23 minutes.

The victory leaves Newport fifth in the standings heading into Saturday’s clash at Steam Wagon.

Albrighton suffered a sixth straight defeat, going down 4-1 at home to Madeley Sports.

Shaun Davies struck twice and Neil Brasenell and George Hope once each for the visitors.

AFC Bridgnorth Development are still searching for their first league points of the season.

A testing start to the campaign continued on Saturday for the youngsters as they slipped to a 4-0 Premier Division reverse away to Church Stretton Town. Two goals from Jack Davis and one each from Matthew Cole and Alex Haigh sealed the win.