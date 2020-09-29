Shifnal’s title hopes end

A truncated season that didn’t start until July 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic was wrapped up at the weekend.

The league’s 24 clubs had been split into four regional groups, with the winners progressing to the knockout stage.

After topping their group in style with eight wins from 10 outings, Shifnal had high hopes of ending the summer with some silverware, but those hopes were dashed by West Bromwich Dartmouth.

After being asked to bat first in their last-four clash at Sandwell Park, Shifnal lost opener Steve Leach and number three Xavie Clarke with just 11 runs on the scoreboard.

James Sookias and Worcestershire captain Joe Leach then started to repair the early damage with a 77-run stand before Sookias departed two runs short of his half-century, quickly followed by Rob Clarke.

Leach and Jack Edwards added 53 for the fifth wicket, but Shifnal’s hopes of posting a substantial total ended when Leach fell for 65.

Three other wickets fell in quick success, but a battling 25 from skipper Chris Murrall helped Shifnal to 191.

Former Worcestershire and England man Kabir Ali did the damage with the ball, picking up 5-28.

Shropshire batsman Omar Ali then led a solid start to Dartmouth’s reply.

Ali shared a 71-run opening stand with Ismail Mohammed before falling for 50.

But solid batting from Valeed Butt (41), Mohammed (36) and Shahzeb Raja (36 not out) saw Dartmouth home by five wickets and through to a final showdown with Barnt Green the following day.

And it was Barnt Green who collected the silverware. After dismissing Dartmouth for 137, they eased to victory by five wickets.