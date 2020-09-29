Corfield is the star for Shawbury

United headed home with the points following an entertaining 3-2 success at Darlaston Town.

Reiss Corfield was the star of the show for Shawbury with two fine strikes before an own goal sealed victory.

A lively start by Shawbury was rewarded when Corfield fired them in front on 13 minutes, cutting inside before firing home.

Seth Ellis then shot just wide as the visitors continued to press, but they were pegged back when Andre James equalised.

Shawbury were relived when Zico Agyemang’s shot struck the post and rebounded to safety with keeper John Acton stranded.

And it was the visitors who went into the half-time break in front thanks to a fine goal from Corfield.

A rapid break from a Darlaston corner ended with Corfield superbly curling the ball into the net beyond keeper Connor Hopkins.

Darlaston levelled for the second time just before the hour mark when Ricardo Ricketts tapped home after Acton had denied Aman Gill.

Advertising

Acton then denied James as the home side applied some pressure before the visitors bagged what proved to be the winner when a cross from Pratt struck Darlo’s Aaron Grewal and dribbled over the line.

Shawbury will be looking to build on their victory when they travel to Bilston Town on Wednesday.

Wem Town will go into tonight’s home clash with Dudley Town determined to bounce back from a disappointing start to their season that saw the crash 4-1 at Wednesfield. James Astley netted the visitors’ goal.

There was no joy for Wellington Amateurs or Allscott Heath as they both tasted defeat in Division One.

Ams lost 2-1 at table-topping FC Bentley while Allscott suffered a 3-0 reverse at home to Tipton Town.