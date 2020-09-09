Dawley kick off new Salop League in style with Lees leading the way

Hosts Dawley flew into a 6-1 half-time lead against their Telford neighbours as the new National League feeder league kicked off in style.

George Lees led the way with a hat-trick in the first period as Dawley made an early charge to the summit of the Premier Division.

Dan Beddows put the Jockeys into an early lead before Lees nodded in a rebound to double Dawley’s advantage inside 20 minutes.

The visitors pulled one back through Jon Matthews before Beddows thumped in a screamer to restore the home side’s two-goal lead.

Alex Nolan netted a fine header as rampant Dawley kept attacking their beleaguered visitors before Lees struck a quick-fire double at the end of the first period to put his side into a commanding lead.

There was only one more goal to come in the second period as the hosts took their foot off the gas after the break.

It was Madeley who struck, courtesy of an own goal, as the entertaining contest ended 6-2.

Newport Town also enjoyed an impressing opening-day victory in the new county league, beating AFC Bridgnorth Development 5-1.

A Ben Summers brace was added to by Jordan Turton, Will Parker and Adam Smith for the Shuker Fields side.

Ludlow were also winners by four goals as they saw off visitors Albrighton 4-0.

The hosts were on top throughout and secured three points with two goals in each half by four different scorers.

Connor Davies-Austin, Ryan Lewis, player-coach Sean Evans and James Byatt were on target.

Shrewsbury Juniors started life in the Salop Leisure League after moving from the Shropshire Premier League with an entertaining 4-2 win at Shifnal Town Development.

Juniors fell two goals down at Shifnal’s Acoustafoam Stadium, but a double from Ryan Mansell and goals from James Jehu and Callum Routley secured the turnaround win.

Wellington side Ams FC made their extra man advantage count in a 2-0 opening-day success against Wrockwardine Wood.

Harry Morris and Ezekiel Mellor struck for Steam Wagon United to secure an eye-catching victory at Church Stretton, despite having goalkeeper Jack Matthews dismissed.

The visitors raced into a two-goal half-time lead and James Hill’s strike 10 minutes from time proved a mere consolation at Russells Meadow.

Ashley Wells was shown two yellow cards for Stretton. Ed Rogers’ goal looked to have handed Gobowen Celtic victory against Shrewsbury Up and Comers but the visitors netted a late equaliser to claim a point.