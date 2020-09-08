Young guns hit form for county

After finally getting back to training in July after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the sides have been playing games against neighbouring counties in the last month – when the rain has allowed.

Shropshire’s Under 13 Boys have won three out of their four games in the past fortnight – with some notable performances along the way.

In two T20s against Worcestershire at Worfield, the boys won the toss and elected to field first, and restricted the visitors to 82-3 – with a particularly miserly spell from Gabe Downes who bowled his four overs for only six runs.

The run chase got off to a disappointing start with the visitors making an early breakthrough – but an unbroken second wicket partnership of 81 between Downes (32 off 38) and Archie Bridgwood (30 off 51) saw them home in the 15th over.

Coach Darrell Corfield said: “The pleasing aspect of the partnership was the way the pair looked to be proactive in scoring runs off good balls as well as punishing anything loose.”

In the second game, Shropshire took first knock, and with a changed batting line up finished their overs on 89-7 with opener Arjun Cherukuri leading the way with 25.

Shropshire got on top in the field straightaway with Luke Adams starring with the ball in taking 4-10 in his five overs and he was supported by Henry Appleby who finished with 3-13.

Worcestershire fought back well and were in the hunt with a 10th wicket partnership of 27 taking them to within eight runs of victory before Will Jones held his nerve to take the final wicket with nine balls remaining.

Darrell added: “Overall they were two very mature performances in differing ways as they made it three wins from four this season.”

The earlier games came against Staffordshire at Moddershall CC where again the sides played two games.

In the first game, Staffs posted a score of 86-6 and Shropshire came up just short 70-5 with

Harrison Vaughan top scoring with an unbeaten 26

In the second game, Shropshire managed to chase down Staffs score of 119-5 in 18 overs thanks to a man-of-the-match display from Griff Davies who hit 45 off 31 balls. He was ably assisted by Will Jones (31 off 20) and Gabe Downes (17).

The Under 11s and 13s Girls had a good day of cricket yesterday at Prestfelde School against Herefordshire.

The Under 13s played two T20 and won one and lost one – with both games going down to the last over which was great for the girls’ development.

Coach Ed Ashlin said: “All of the squad on the day contributed and got opportunities to bat and bowl.

“A big thank you to Prestfelde School for allowing us to use their facilities for matches and club training this Summer- they have been superb hosts.”

In the first game, Hereford scored 85 in their 20 overs and Shropshire chased the total down despite in the final over eight wickets down. Freya Jones took the bowling honours with three wickets while Zoe Catton top-scored with 24.

In the second game, Shropshire batted first and finished their innings on 83. Herefordshire got the runs eight wickets down in last over with Clemmie Sowden claiming three wickets.

The Under 11 Girls played two games on the same day – the first a 14-over pairs match with seven pairs from each team batting for 2 x 8 ball overs.

Coach Katie Rushton said: “Our girls managed to finish on a positive score of 236 (starting on 200) and restriced Herefordshire to 187.”

“All the girls bowled well in the first game with Maddie Geary, Amy Connelly and Ruby Wooley proving to be key wicket takers.”

The second game was a T20 with Shropshire batting first and scoring 75 before bowling Herefordshire out for 39.

Katie added: “Stand out performance were again the bowlers with Sophia Parton taking two wickets from her two overs and captain Millie Parry taking three.

“We were really impressed with the girls’ performance across both their batting and bowling – they have really come on since the Winter training sessions.”

The Under 18 Boys took on a strong Warwickshire side at Edgbaston Portland Road Ground – and fought hard before succumbing to defeat.

Batting first, the Bears finished their 45 overs on 252-6 with Harry Darley picking up two wickets. In reply Shropshire were bowled out for 170 with Will Stanford-Davies hitting 21, O Gough 35, George Beadsmore 25 and Luke Thornton 33

The Under 11 Boys edged to victory in a low-scoring thriller against Staffordshire at Hem Heath CC.

Batting first in a T20 game, they made 64 with Ollie Dyson top scoring with 25, and then bowled Staffs out for 59 to claim victory by five runs with Matt Morris claiming 3-15, Ewan Nicholson 2-17 and Will Walker 2-2.

The Under 17 Girls were dismissed for 60 by Staffordshire at Eccleshall, before the hosts knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets with Katie Brazier, Molly Batkin and Ellie Lewis claiming a wicket apiece.