Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club looking for sponsorship

The community club, whose pitch is used by a number of local hockey and football teams as well as schools, has so far raised £40,000 towards its total having started the fundraising venture last September.

The existing sand-based playing surface is 17 years old and an assessment ruled it needed replacing within the next 12 to 18 months.

The club’s home pitch, at St Georges in Telford, sits adjacent to St Georges Sports & Social Club, with whom they share facilities. The site is also home to St Georges’ bowls and cricket club.

And Telford’s only hockey club are appealing to local businesses to support them on their important venture to secure a suitable new surface which – in normal non-Covid circumstances – is used by hundred of youngsters and players of all ages each week.

England Hockey, Telford & Wrekin Council and the National Hockey Foundation have already backed the club financially but T&W hope to secure the financial support of local businesses as patrons or sponsors to their ‘Pitch In’ project.

Businesses and any other sponsors who support the project will receive a banner on the fencing near the pitch, notice board advertising by the pitch and in the clubhouse and website advertising.

T&W Hockey Club, formerly Shifnal Hockey Club, are one of the oldest clubs in England and in just 10 per cent of clubs who boast their own pitch.

The grassroots club consists of a thriving junior section of 130 members between ages five to 18, as well as four men’s teams and three ladies teams. It is also used by Shropshire’s hockey team.

Sport takes place almost all week round, with hockey training Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and matches taking place at weekends.

Walking hockey and Flyerz hockey – for disabled players – also take place at the club, who have 400 members in total.

Smaller donations to support T&W Hockey Club can be made via a ‘buy a pitch square’ initiative for as little as £5.

Interested supporters can contact mens captain Alan Parham on 07891150306 or aparham99@gmailcom or chairman Gwynne Goodfield on 07870 826218 or gsgoodf@aol.com