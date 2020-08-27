Sidecar star Bryant already up to speed while Davies and Booth-Amos return to the world stage

But the fact Tommy Philp and Shrewsbury's Tom Bryant are already going head-to-head with ex-world champions, Grand Prix regulars and Isle of Man TT winners – in their first full season racing as a pair – says a lot more about how round two of the British F1 Sidecar championship panned out.

The duo were greeted with a windy Snetterton, in Norfolk, for round two of the championship, but the pair were determined to improve on their results at Cadwell Park two weeks before.

Qualifying went well for driver Philp and passenger Bryant who, at one time, were running in third place in free practice.

After qualifying for the first race seventh on the grid – ahead of the two-time TT winner John Holden and Jake Lowther – they got away well with the pack for the first race and had moved up to sixth.

But as they came out of Murray's at the end of the first lap, in front of Andy Peach and Ken Edwards, Philp felt the engine lock up forcing them to retire giving them another DNF.

The team worked hard on the Saturday evening and changed the engine in time for the Sunday morning warm up but when they came in it was clear that they were down on horsepower compared to the front runners.

Saturday's DNF meant they had to start the Sunday's 10-lap race from the back of the grid but they wasted no time when the lights turned green, passing three sidecars heading into the first corner whilst rapidly catching the front-end of the pack.

The pair eventually caught Holden and Lowther, fighting for fifth place, but then TT lap-record holders Ben and Tom Birchall squeezed passed, making it a three-way battle for fifth, sixth and seventh.

Philp and Bryant tried to take the Birchall brothers round the outside, without success, but they did managed to post the fastest lap of the three battling sidecars, clocking a time of 2.00.243 on their seventh circuit.

When the chequered flag came out, Philp and Bryant crossed the line in seventh place collecting another nine points in the championship, leaving them 12th place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Mid Wales star Chaz Davies and Tom Booth-Amos, from Newport, are also raring to get back to racing as World Superbikes returns this weekend.

Davies and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team are preparing for the first of two consecutive rounds at the Motorland circuit of Aragon, in Spain.

RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki rider Booth-Amos, who sits fifth in championship, will be hoping to add to the three podiums he has already secured in his debut World Supersport 300 campaign.

Davies said: "I'm excited to go back to racing also because we will have two consecutive race weekends on the same circuit where we have got important results. That's why our expectations are great.

"The competition is stiff and it will not be easy to repeat those result but we will go on track with all the confidence and the potential to fight for the podium in every race."